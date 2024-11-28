Delhi: First Case Of Japanese Encephalitis Reported In 13 Years All You Need To Know About The Disease

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi has reported a case of Japanese Encephalitis, an official source confirmed news agency PTI on Thursday. THis is the first ever case of the in national capital in 13 years.



According to PTI, the national capital reported an 'isolated' case of Japanese Encephalitis. The officials are taking all necessary steps as precaution. The patient who caught the infection was a 72-year-old man from west Delhi. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on November 3 after he complained of chest pain.

Delhi's first JE case in a decade: Is it a cause of concern?

Addressing concerns, officials assured the public that no outbreak has occurred in Delhi, and most reported cases are from neighbouring states.

All public health measures have been instituted as per the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) guidelines, the sources said, adding there was no cause for concern.