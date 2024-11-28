Costa Rica Will Host The International Collective Photography Meeting E.CO/24: Water Stories

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The sixth edition of E.CO/24 will be in Costa Rica and will explore the multiple dimensions of water through art. The photographic meeting is an international collaboration between the VIST Foundation and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) based at the Cultural Center of Spain in Costa Rica and the National of Costa Rica.

The Cultural Center of Spain in Costa Rica will be the epicenter of a series of profound reflections on water, one of the most valuable and threatened common goods on our planet. The sixth edition of E.CO/24 is an international meeting of photography and visual narratives that arrives in Costa Rica, exploring the multiple dimensions of water through art.

Under the slogan“Water Stories,” this event will bring together selected artists, through a broad international call, researchers, and activists from Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, and Equatorial Guinea to share their studies and projects on the water crisis.

Through an exhibition, discussion panels, and conversations, the myths, issues, and solutions related to water will be explored, inviting the public to reflect on their own role in water conservation .

The exhibition presents the result of the work process of the 11 artistic collectives, along with prominent professionals from the sector, researchers, and creators from National Geographic Society Latin America. This exhibition will adorn the Outdoor Photography Gallery at the National Stadium (main entrance, Rohrmoser corner), created by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation (ICODER), the Cultural Center of Spain, and the National Stadium, to bring art, education, and social awareness to as many people as possible.

Additionally, these collectives will participate in an artistic residency at the La Selva Biological Station of the Organization for Tropical Studies, where they will immerse themselves in Costa Rican nature and deepen their connection with the theme of water, for the creation of future works and reflections.

The exhibition is an international collaboration as E.CO is an initiative of the VIST Foundation that receives support from the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation. (AECID). All this with the intention of joining the global commitment to sustainability linked to artistic creation. Also, E.CO has established itself as the largest gathering for visual production and creation in all of

“E/24 is not just an art exhibition, but a call to action.” We want the public to connect emotionally with water and feel inspired to take action to protect this essential common good for future generations.

On TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3rd, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, the Inauguration of the E.CO/24 Exhibition will take place with a guided tour, walk, and exhibition walkthrough led by Gisela Volá (AR) and Claudi Carreras (ES) along with the 11 participating collectives. This will be at the National Stadium of Costa Rica at the main entrance (northwest) in La Sabana, San José.

Gisela Volá (AR) +54 9 11 5988-9974 [email protected]

Tobias Monte (AR) +54 9 11 3293-9645 [email protected]

VIST is a non-profit foundation established in Latin America that is dedicated to creating and disseminating multiplatform content to research, design, and develop visual narratives on social and cultural themes, promoting a new way of reflecting on the current world.

Ensayo fotográfico del mito El árbol de los peces. Fotografías por las integrantes del colectivo Gente de Río: Magdalena Quenamá, Daris Payaguaje, Aneth Lusitande, Morelia Mendúa y Michelle Gachet.

It aims to contribute to the construction of an engaged society, with informed opinions and a spirit of collaborative participation, to generate new spaces for knowledge and reflection. Conducts research, content creation, management, and implementation of new communication strategies so that groups can raise their voices.

Seeks new perspectives to offer a more comprehensive view of social realities. It promotes the creation of photographic, videographic, sound, written, animation, interactive, and illustration projects on various themes. Creates collaborations with various knowledge centers, universities, NGOs, and governmental institutions. It disseminates its own content and that of other creators through websites, social media, and other digital platforms, installations in public spaces, and exhibition projects.

Its director, Claudi Carreras (ES), is an independent curator, editor, and cultural mobilizer, and has held multiple solo and group exhibitions that have traveled around the world in more than 50 cities across four continents. And the pedagogical director of E.CO, Gisela Vola (AR) is a photographer, educator, and co-founder of Sub Cooperativa de Fotógrafos, a project born in 2004 in Buenos Aires that worked on creating a collective identity, conducting visual research that was published in the press, exhibitions, and photobooks.-

