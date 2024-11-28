All By Accor Announces The Successful Conclusion Of ALL Sustainable Gastronomy Event At Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The experience brought together the artistry of

Chef Avinash Martins, renowned for his work at Cavatina and Table in the Hills in South Goa, alongside Chef Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. Together, they created a dining journey that celebrated the finest local ingredients while showcasing eco-conscious practices, reflecting Accor's commitment to responsible dining.

Members of ALL redeemed their Reward points to participate, stepping into an evening that combined indulgence with education. The event commenced with a tour of the property's lush organic herb garden, where guests explored a vibrant collection of seasonal fruits, vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers. The tour highlighted sustainable cultivation methods, innovative irrigation systems, and



the importance of eco friendly practices in modern gastronomy.



Following the garden tour, guests were treated to a meticulously designed farm-to-fork menu, featuring ingredients sourced directly from the property's garden and local producers. Each course reflected a thoughtful approach to sustainable cuisine, offering a narrative of flavour, freshness, and innovation.



This one-of-a-kind event exemplified ALL's commitment to creating Limitless Experiences, while advocating for sustainable practices. By integrating eco-conscious dining into the hospitality of Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the hotel reaffirmed its dedication to making a positive impact on both the environment and the lives of its guests.



Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer of Accor's Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia, said,“At Accor, we take pride in crafting enriching guest experiences that celebrate our values of innovation and sustainability. This extraordinary ALL event for our most loyal guests, led by Chef Avinash Martins and Chef Sandeep Kalra, exemplifies our dedication to creating moments that are meaningful, and environmentally conscious. It reflects our mission to redefine hospitality for a better future.”



The exclusive event at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity was more than a lunch - it was an inspiring journey into sustainable gastronomy. Members of ALL left with a renewed appreciation for the possibilities for responsible culinary innovation.





ABOUT ALL



ALL is a booking platform and loyalty program embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL website and app, customers can access an unrivaled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL loyalty program gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 2,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL is the loyalty program preferred by travelers.

