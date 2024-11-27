Crimean Partisans Receiving S-400 Coordinates From Russian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans from the Atesh movement are receiving coordinates for Russian S-400 Triumph long- and medium-range air defense systems directly from Russian soldiers.

The resistance movement reported this on its Telegram page, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian military personnel serving in air defense units on the peninsula have started regularly contacting the coordinator of our movement in Crimea. One of these servicemen provided critical information about the locations of four S-400 Triumph systems and missile storage depots in the Saky district, near Yevpatoria," the post said.

The partisans reported that this information had already been passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for prompt action.

"This success is due to the work of our movement and the willingness of Russian soldiers to cooperate," Atesh added.

The partisans also stressed that Russian servicemen frequently complain about harsh service conditions and are increasingly expressing a desire to return home.

Ukrinform previously reported that about 50 Russian air defense systems had been destroyed in Crimea since 2022.