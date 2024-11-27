Verizon Donates $25,000 In Response To The Mountain Fire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding to aid relief efforts in Ventura County

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the Mountain Fire that burned through Ventura County, Verizon is reinforcing its commitment to the community with a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross . This funding aims to provide crucial support for local wildfire relief efforts and resource needs.

“Verizon remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting communities, particularly during challenging times, by offering much-needed resources,” said Steven Keller, Pacific President for Verizon.“We hope this donation assists local recovery efforts, helping impacted communities heal and rebuild."

This donation marks the most recent contribution to the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. Verizon has partnered with the organization to provide much needed funding in response to various relief efforts throughout Southern California. Earlier this year, the organization donated $25,000 in response to the Line, Bridge and Airport wildfires.

“Verizon's generous support for the American Red Cross Mountain Fire Relief will have a real and immediate impact on the lives of residents facing tremendous loss and uncertainty,” said Supervisor Jeff Gorell, Ventura County.“In the wake of more than 200 homes being destroyed, it's heartening to see the community and corporate partners like Verizon come together to help families recover and rebuild. This is what resilience looks like-neighbors helping neighbors, and organizations stepping up when it matters most. On behalf of the County of Ventura, we thank Verizon for standing with us during this difficult time.”

Throughout the fire, Verizon's cell sites remained operational, maintaining critical connectivity for Ventura County residents, businesses, and first responders. This is made possible by Verizon's year-round efforts to ensure the network is engineered for resilience, with extensive redundancy measures and backup power solutions across critical sites. To learn more about Verizon's emergency response efforts, visit our Emergency Resource Center .

