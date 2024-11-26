AI SPERA Secures $9M Investment To Accelerate Global AI Security Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI SPERA , a South Korean AI-powered cybersecurity company, announced today that it has raised approximately $9 million in its latest funding round, bringing its total funding to $175 million. The round was led by KB Investment, with participation from JB Investment, Kyobo Life Insurance, and Smilegate Investment.The company's flagship product, Criminal IP , pioneers the Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) model in South Korea, following in the footsteps of global cybersecurity leaders such as Google Mandiant and Recorded Future. Criminal IP provides integrated security solutions focusing on Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Threat Intelligence (TI), enabling organizations to proactively identify and mitigate potential security risks through real-time analysis and vulnerability intelligence.Headquartered in South Korea with offices in Torrance, California, and Japan, AI SPERA has established a strong global presence that underscores its international growth trajectory. The company's worldwide expansion has facilitated strategic partnerships with over 40 global cybersecurity firms, including Cisco, Tenable, and VirusTotal. Its services are used by government agencies, financial institutions, and major enterprises across 150 countries, with international users accounting for 90% of its customer base."Criminal IP has proven its market value through strong global adoption and revenue generation across 150 countries," said Seunghwan Kim, Director at KB Investment. "We see AI SPERA's clear potential to become a significant player in the global security market."What sets AI SPERA apart is its founding team's expertise, notably Co-founder Professor Huy Kang Kim from Korea University's Graduate School of Information Security-the country's first former hacker to become a professor and a renowned authority in cybersecurity. The company's technical edge is bolstered by its team of seasoned security experts and robust infrastructure, comprising over 1,000 servers dedicated to real-time threat detection and analysis."This investment will accelerate our AI development and global expansion as we target an IPO within three years," said Byungtak Kang, CEO of AI SPERA. "We aim to prove that Korean security technology can compete at the highest level of the global market."The investment comes as demand grows for AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. AI SPERA's Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) has demonstrated consistent growth, driven by its subscription-based security product model, which eliminates the need for on-site personnel or complex implementation processes.The company plans to use the new funding to enhance its AI-powered security features, expand its global presence, and strengthen its position in the international cybersecurity market. With its proven track record in providing reliable security intelligence and vulnerability assessment capabilities, AI SPERA is positioned to become a significant player in the global cybersecurity landscape.

