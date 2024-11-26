Innovative Solution For Rising Energy Costs, Thermahood, Makes U.S. Debut At Walmart

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thermahood , a first-of-its-kind consumer product that cuts costs by simply capping ceiling gaps and drafts around recessed lights, announces its expansion from Ireland and the Uk to the United States, where it is now sold by mega-retailer Walmart , providing widespread access at an attainable price point.

Thermahood Founder and Director, Vincent Boden, stated,“We are proud that U.S. consumers can now benefit from this affordable, DIY solution to high energy costs and uncomfortable home temperatures.”

Drawing upon his construction and mechanical engineering acumen, Boden created Thermahood more than a decade ago in an innovative effort to keep his baby's bedroom from losing heat. It's a flame-retardant, self-extinguishing hood that, when placed at the back of recessed lights in the attic, successfully blocks air leakage and ceiling drafts; maintaining desired temperatures while lowering energy bills.

“We're excited for Walmart's online customers to have an opportunity to also protect their home,” added Boden.“Thermahood creates a moisture barrier, preventing mold, timber rot, and roof damage. It improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. And perhaps most importantly, it's safe with a simple installation process that meets building regulations.”

“I am thrilled to know I can play a vital role in helping people across the country and beyond improve both their comfort and safety.”

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than 20 years of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients.

For more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future.



