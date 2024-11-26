Kay Properties Founder Dwight Kay Publishes The 1031 Exchange Times, A Newspaper Specifically Written For 1031 Exchange Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Kay Properties & Investments "1031 Exchange Times" is a newspaper filled with 1031 Exchange and tax deferral news for investors nationwide. This publication will be delivered to tens of thousands of potential 1031 Exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust investors nationwide.

Dwight Kay,

Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments , a national leader in Delaware Statutory Trust equity placements and 1031 exchange investor education, proudly announced the publication of its exclusive 1031 Exchange Times . The

newspaper will

provide

relevant news

relating to 1031 Exchange and DST investments for investors nationwide.

The newspaper also will provide readers an in-depth look at active Regulation D Rule 506c Delaware Statutory Trust offerings found on the online marketplace.

The Kay Properties & Investments 1031 Exchange Times is the first newspaper dedicated to providing expert and actionable information directly to 1031 Exchange investors. The 1031 Exchange Times is dedicated to promoting 1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust real estate offerings, cash investment real estate offerings and funds as well as other services that are utilized by 1031 Exchange, DST and real estate investors.

According to Kay, publisher and executive editor of the newspaper, the 1031 Exchange Times covers a complete look at the Delaware Statutory Trust investment structure while also

providing

investors with very specific 1031 Exchange strategies that have been successfully executed by thousands of Kay Properties clients.

The newspaper is being delivered to tens of thousands of 1031 exchange investors over the coming weeks.

"Kay Properties has been helping 1031 exchange

investors evaluate DSTs, UPREITs (umbrella partnership real estate investment trusts) and 721 exchange offerings for nearly two decades and has helped thousands of investors nationwide. Furthermore, I have personally invested in nearly 100 Delaware Statutory Trust investments, so the vast majority of articles in the 1031 Exchange Times is based on years of personal investment experience,'" said Kay.

For example, Kay pointed to articles that range from providing thoughtful analysis into the growing concerns landlords have regarding rent control and other regulations to a unique DST 1031 Exchange investment thesis that is called the "Anchor and Buoy" investment strategy.

"We knew our investor community would embrace a newspaper that is focused solely on detailed and well-researched articles that will help

Delaware Statutory Trust

and 1031 exchange investors become better educated when it comes to considering tax smart investment strategies," said Kay.

According to Dwight Kay, inside the 1031 Exchange Times newspaper, readers will discover articles covering subjects such as:



Three 1031 Exchange Investment Options

How Growing Regulation Continues to Hurt Independent, Self-Managing Apartment Investment Property Owners

What is a DST 1031 Exchange, and How Can It Help You?

Why Investors Should Consider 100% Debt-Free Investing in Today's Turbulent Times Bonus! Delaware Statutory Trusts Can Be Both an Anchor and Buoy Investments

The 1031 Exchange Times joins an entire robust library

of Delaware Statutory Trust educational assets created by Kay that include:

Weekly Webinars:

Each week, Kay Properties founder and CEO, Dwight Kay and the Kay Properties team of DST experts, regularly host educational webinars and special events to help investors understand the 1031 exchange process and the many nuances of Delaware Statutory Trust properties.

DST 1031 Conference Calls

Every Friday at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST Kay Properties also hosts an interactive live conference call where one of our DST 1031 exchange experts discusses a variety of pertinent topics related to DST 1031 properties.

1031 Exchange Delaware Statutory Trust Educational Dinner Events

Each month, Kay Properties & Investments holds dinner events where

accredited 1031 exchange investors are invited to learn more about the Delaware Statutory Trust investment strategy and properties available on the

marketplace. These invitation-only events provide accredited investors the opportunity to meet some of the most knowledgeable DST 1031 exchange experts in the entire country.

The Kay Properties Blog Page - A Great Resource for Learning More About DST Trends, Recent DST 1031 Transactions, and Insights from DST 1031 Exchange Experts

Kay Properties prides itself on the extensive and original library of relevant articles that are both searchable and chock-full of exclusive, valuable information. Visit

/blog

to learn more about the very latest trends in the 1031 exchange, Delaware Statutory Trust and 721 exchange investment world.

"We are excited about the 1031 Exchange Times newspaper, and know it

will be a valuable

resource for investors who are eager to deepen their understanding of the Delaware Statutory Trust investment vehicle, 1031 exchange strategies as well as 721 exchange UPREIT investment options. By offering comprehensive insights, expert advice, and real-world examples, the newspaper

will appeal to

both novice and seasoned investors alike. Whether you're looking to step away from active property management or simply interested in learning more about 1031 and 721 exchange strategies, this publication stands out as an essential resource

in the dynamic world of Delaware Statutory Trusts," said Kay.

Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. All real estate investments provide no guarantees for cash flow, distributions or appreciation as well as could result in a full loss of invested principal. Please read the entire Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) prior to making an investment. This material is not to be considered tax or legal advice.

Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

All offerings discussed, if any, are Regulation D, Rule 506c offerings. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

