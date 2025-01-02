New Orleans Truck Attack: Single Mother, Father Of Two, And Former Princeton Football Star Among Victims Of Terror

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A US veteran, who drove a pickup truck into a crowd of New Year's revellers in New Orleans, killing 15 people, had posted videos on social hours before the attack, stating he was inspired by the Islamic State group and expressing a desire to kill, according to the US President Joe Biden. The FBI is investigating the early morning attack as a act. Authorities believe the driver, who was shot dead by after ploughing into the crowd, did not act alone.

As reported by the Associated Press, an 18-year-old aspiring nurse, a single mother, a father of two, and a former Princeton football star were among the 15 people killed in the terror attack.

While officials have yet to release the names of the victims of the New Year's Day truck attack in New Orleans, their families and friends have started to share their stories. New Orleans Coroner Dr Dwight McKenna stated that the names will be disclosed once autopsies are completed and the next of kin have been notified. Around 30 others were injured in the attack.

Nikyra Dedeaux

Zion Parsons of Gulfport, Mississippi, had been celebrating New Year's Eve on his first night on Bourbon Street when a vehicle appeared and ploughed into his friend, 18-year-old Nikyra Dedeaux, who he said had dreamed of becoming a nurse.

“A truck hit the corner and comes barreling through throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air,” Parsons, 18, told The Associated Press.“It hit her and flung her like at least 30 feet, and I was just lucky to be alive."