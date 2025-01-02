Iran ships non-oil products valued at USD1.2B to India throughout certain period of time

(MENAFN) Iran shipped non-oil goods amounted to USD1.2 billion to India throughout the initial 8 months of the present Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) declared.



Foroud Asgari noted that India was Iran’s seventh main shipping location in the stated eight-month timeframe.



Shipping goods worth USD1 billion to Iran, India was Iran’s sixth main source of during the initial eight months of the current year, the formal also noted.



Iran shipped USD2.217 billion value of products to India throughout the previous Iranian calendar year (finished on March 19), based on a formal with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).



Hadi Talebian Moghaddam, the manager of TPO department for Indian Subcontinent Affairs, stated on Sunday that the data reveals a 2 percent surge in comparison to the USD2.175 billion released a year prior.



Saying that Iran’s balance of business with India revolved positive past year, he placed Iran’s previous year's brought ins from India at USD1.916 billion.



The amount of trade among Iran and India hit USD1.836 billion in the previous couple of years, based on India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

