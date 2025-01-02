ICC Holds Condolence Meeting In Honour Of Indian Ex-PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), in association with other apex bodies under the aegis of the Embassy of India, conducted a condolence meeting in honour of former Prime of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away in New Delhi on December 26.

Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul and First Secretary of the Embassy of India, Dr. Vaibhav Tandale attended the meeting.

ICC President A.P. Manikantan, ICBF President Shanavas Bava, ISC General Secretary Nihad Ali, IBPC President Thaha Muhammad, IBPC Vice-President Abdul Sattar and Dr. Mohan Thomas shared their condolence message.

Ambassador Vipul highlighted the contribution of Dr. Singh to India's growth story and read the excerpt from the message shared by India's Prime Minister H E Narendra Modi. Head of School Activities at ICC, Shantanu Deshpande anchored the meeting proceedings. Abraham Joseph, Secretary at ICC, conveyed Vote of thanks. ICC Managing Committee members, advisory committee members, and a large number of delegates from the Indian diaspora were present on this occasion.