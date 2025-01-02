Ukraine shuts off Russia’s direct gas supply to Europe blocking blackmail attempts

(MENAFN) Ukraine has shut off Russia's direct to Europe, barring Putin from blackmailing Eastern Europeans. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made this statement on X, according to Ukrinform.



“Putin spent billions building Nordstream to circumvent Ukraine and blackmail Eastern Europe with the threat of cutting off gas supplies. Today Ukraine cut off his ability to export gas direct to the EU,” Sikorski said.



In line with the top diplomat, this is “another victory after the enlargement of NATO by Finland and Sweden.”



As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 1 at 07:00, Ukraine halted the flow of Russian gas across its territory, claiming national security concerns.



Kyiv informed international partners of the measure in due course.



The European Commission declared that Europe was prepared for the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine beginning January 1, 2025.



