Ivory Coast President Says French Forces To Withdraw In January

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said in an end-of-year speech that French forces will withdraw from the West African nation in January, making it the latest country to weaken military ties with the former colonial power.

Ouattara said late on Tuesday that Ivory Coast could be proud of its army“whose modernisation is now effective.

“It is in this context that we have decided on the concerted and organised withdrawal of French forces” from the country, he announced.

France has been preparing for years what it calls a“reorganisation” of military relations after the forced departure of its troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, where military-led governments hostile to the ex-colonial ruler have seized power in recent years.

In November, within hours of each other, Senegal and Chad also announced the departure of French soldiers from their soil.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said on Tuesday that all foreign military presence in the country would end from 2025.

The announcement, also made during a speech to mark the new year, was the first indication of a timeframe for the closure of foreign military bases in Senegal.

“I have instructed the minister for the armed forces to propose a new doctrine for co-operation in defence and security, involving, among other consequences, the end of all foreign military presences in Senegal from 2025,” Faye said.“All of Senegal's friends will be treated like strategic partners, within the framework of open, diversified and uninhibited co-operation,” he said.

