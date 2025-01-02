Moph, WHO Develop Advanced Occupational And Environmental Medicine Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) has developed an advanced occupational and environmental programme in collaboration with the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The programme is one of the outputs of the occupational health objectives outlined in the Second National Health Strategy.

A work plan has been established to implement the advanced programme as part of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Initiative, a priority under the National Health Strategy 2024–2030 aimed at improving the health and well-being of the population.

A scientific committee, comprising MoPH staff, an expert from the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, and WHO representatives, was formed to study and outline a mechanism for the programme's national implementation and to identify trainees, targeting specialists and consultants in occupational medicine, family medicine, and community medicine.

The advanced occupational and environmental medicine programme is the first of its kind in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region. In this context, the MoPH recently organised a training workshop for trainers on the advanced occupational and environmental medicine programme, in collaboration with the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean and the WHO Country Office in Qatar.

The workshop was part of the strategy to build national capacity in the field of occupational health in Qatar. The Ministry's Occupational Health Section, in partnership with the WHO, developed the advanced occupational and environmental medicine curriculum to equip healthcare professionals with the skills necessary to identify and manage occupational injuries and diseases, as well as to conduct occupational and environmental exposure assessments.

The workshop aimed to update knowledge and skills in occupational and environmental medicine by sharing experiences among participants from diverse work environments. It reviewed and clarified concepts such as occupational diseases and work-related illnesses, standardised the understanding of occupational health and safety concepts, and addressed professional practices in preventive and therapeutic occupational and environmental medicine. It also identified challenges in applying these practices at the national level.

In his opening remarks at the workshop, Dr Salah Alyafei, Acting Director of the Health Promotion Department at MoPH, welcomed WHO representatives and praised the collaboration between the Ministry, the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, and the WHO Country Office in Qatar in achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.

He emphasised that this training reflects the Ministry's commitment to improving the health and well-being of workers, noting that workers' health directly contributes to the growth and development of the national economy and promotes sustainable development.

Dr Alyafei stressed the importance of trainees' efforts in enhancing their knowledge and skills to build the capacity of health practitioners nationwide. He highlighted their significant responsibility in transferring knowledge and skills during the national implementation of the advanced occupational and environmental medicine programme, underlining the shared goal of fostering healthier, safer, and more productive work environments.

Dr Rayana Bou-Haka, WHO Representative in Qatar, highlighted the importance of the training workshop in achieving one of the shared objectives between the WHO and MoPH, such as implementing programmes to enhance knowledge and skills for addressing and preventing workplace risks across various sectors.