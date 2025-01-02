Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad - BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's Would-Be Bride

(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP's youth leader and MP Tejasvi Surya to marry soon? Social is abuzz with claims that the Bengaluru South MP is likely to marry Sivasri Skandaprasad, a and Bharatnatyam artist. However, these claims have not been confirmed yet by Tejasvi Surya.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Skandaprasad is a Chennai-based musician. Born on August 1, 1996, Skandaprasad is the daughter of Seerkazhi Sri J Skandaprasad, a Mridangam virtuoso, who was her first introduction to the world of music, The Week reported. She has a specialisation in Carnatic music.

Not just as a Carnatic musician , Sivasri Skandaprasad has marked her presence in multiple spheres of art as a Bharatanatyam artiste, a painter and a Bhagavath.

According to reports, Sivasri made her cinematic debut in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 , singing Helhe Neenu alongside maestro AR Rahman.

Skandaprasad is also the founder of Ahuti, a platform that encourages the growth of 64 Indian art forms.

According to the 'Ahuti' website, Skandaprasad pursued a B Tech (Bio-Engineering) graduate from SASTRA University, Thanjavur "as she was very keen on understanding the amalgamation of engineering and biology". She is also a MA Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras and "pursuing MA in Sanskrit from The Madras Sanskrit College."

Sivasri Skandaprasad's website describes her as“a young artist who stands tall by her unflinching conviction in everything that Sanatana Dharma stands for.”

She first gained recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her rendition of the Kannada devotional song Poojisalende Hoogala Thande.

"Dear Modi ji, Thank you so much. This is really big for a humble artiste like me 🙏🏻 Thank you for encouraging us to constantly strive towards serving Bharat and continue our spiritual journey🙏🏻," she posted on X in January last year.

Sivasri enjoys outdoor activities such as cycling, trekking, and walking, which she shares in common with her soon-to-be husband., the Week reported. She recently completed the 4th edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, along with Tejasvi – who became the first MP to compete.