Leap Therapeutics To Participate At Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX ), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare in New York, NY.

Leap Presentation Details:

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed on the Investors page of the company's website at , where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX ) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, colorectal, and gynecological cancers. Leap's pipeline also includes FL-501, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the growth and differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15) protein, in preclinical development. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at or via .

CONTACT:

Douglas E. Onsi

President & Chief Executive Officer

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

617-714-0360

[email protected]

Matthew DeYoung

Investor Relations

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

