Biden Hails Lebanon Ceasefire Deal As 'Good News'

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday welcomed as "good news" a US and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The deal will come into force on Wednesday at 4:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Biden said, speaking at White House as Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced his ministers had approved the deal.

Israel ministers approve Lebanon ceasefire deal, Netanyahu thanks Biden

The Israeli approved a truce with Hezbollah in Lebanon Tuesday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden for his "involvement in securing the ceasefire agreement".

Netanyahu's office said 10 ministers voted in favour and one opposed the agreement.

In the call, Netanyahu told Biden that he appreciated his "understanding that Israel will maintain its freedom of action in enforcing it", his office said.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire a 'ray of hope for the entire region': Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday welcomed a US- and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, hailing it as "a ray of hope for the entire region".



"People on both sides of the border want to live in genuine and lasting security," Baerbock said in a statement, calling the deal "a success for diplomacy".