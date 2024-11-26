Russia Involving North Korean Forces In War Security Challenge Going Far Beyond Ukraine - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin's involvement of North Korean in its war against Ukraine, as well as a serious deepening of military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK, poses a security challenge not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole of Europe, as well as the Indo-Pacific.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke at a press in Italy after the G7 ministerial held on Tuesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"This is a matter of grave concern for all the members of the G7 both because of what it means for border European security but also what it means in the Indo-Pacific," the head of American diplomacy emphasized in the context of Russia engaging North Korean troops in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

He emphasized that the security issues facing the Euro-Atlantic community and the countries of the Indo-Pacific region have are now joined. Blinken explained that relations between Russia and the DPRK are a“two-way street”.



“We see what North Korea is doing for Russia in Ukraine right now with the troops but we also are looking attentively at what Russia is and may be doing for North Korea, including potentially boosting its missile and nuclear capacity,” the US Secretary of State emphasized.

In this regard, he emphasized, the G7 countries confirmed their intentions to unwaveringly support Ukraine throughout 2025 and effectively shared this burden. At the same time, the United States, according to the outgoing top diplomat continues to increase security assistance.

In addition, the U.S. announced sanctions against Gazprom, and the G7 partner states allocated more than $2 billion to restore Ukraine's energy sector, Blinken recalled. According to him, G7 Plus donors also support the repair of war-affected power plants.

"Twenty-seven countries have now signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine to help provide for its deterrence and defense capacity over the next decade," the U.S. State Department chief added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, the G7 foreign ministers expressed support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric.