(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) said Estonia would provide EUR 1 million to Ukraine.

The announcement came following the 2024 UN climate COP29, ERR reports, according to Ukrinform.

"We have decided that the €1.7 million (After the news broke, the of Climate's communications department sent a correction stating that the actual amount to be provided is €1 million) that we contribute will go specifically to support environmental and climate projects in Ukraine," Alender explained.

Kristi Klaas, deputy secretary general for green reform at the Estonian Ministry of Climate, said that the money would come from the Emissions Trading System. "As a country in the European Union, we have always received the money we need to channel into development cooperation through the Emissions Trading System."

During the conference, Estonia's representatives also met with representatives of Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

"They very clearly outlined the needs that the country has at the moment in order to be able to make any big steps towards the European Union. This really concerns both how to draft legislation, so to speak, and also how to actually curb the effects of climate change that are happening on the ground," Klaas said.

As reported earlier, at the 2024 UN climate conference COP29, it was agreed that the world's wealthiest countries will contribute $300 billion (USD) a year to help developing countries cope with the consequences of climate change.