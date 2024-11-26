Two More Ukrainian Children Brought Back From Occupied Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two more Ukrainian children were safely returned from temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak , Ukrinform saw.

​“Today, two more Ukrainian girls returned home from temporarily occupied territories as part of Bring Kids Back UA, the initiative launched by the President of Ukraine,” Yermak said.

He noted that Maria, 6, had been living with her grandparents in a village in the occupied part of Donetsk region. After her grandmother died, the girl was left to be taken care of by her grandfather, who was terrified that the occupation authorities would take her granddaughter away from him, realizing that the only salvation for the child was to be evacuated to a safe territory. Today, Maria is in a safe place with her mother and younger brother, Yermak noted.

He also told the story of 14-year-old Veronika, who, after losing her parents, ended up in a foster family in Kherson region.

“However, due to the Russian occupation of her village in 2022, the girl's life changed. Constant stress and fear negatively affected the child's health, and the lack of stable signal and electricity complicated her school studies. Today, Veronika is home,” Yermak said.

He thanked the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights and all partners involved for their assistance.

As reported, in early November, another 15 Ukrainian children were brought back from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.