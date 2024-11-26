Qatar Media Corporation Chairperson Participates In Global Media Congress Opening Ceremony In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatar Corporation (QMC) Chairperson HE Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani participated in the third Global Media opening ceremony, at the invitation of Chairman of the UAE National Media Office HE Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed.

Designed to envision, engage and empower, the three-day event is held under the patronage of Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes Affairs HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurated the event, organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates News Agency (WAM). It runs through November 28 at the ADNEC Center, Abu Dhabi.

The sessions tackle numerous crucial themes, including investigative journalism, artificial intelligence (AI), digital innovation, disinformation and fake news, social media platforms, content creation, emerging news formats, international affairs, and other topics pertinent to media and communication.

The congress includes several interactive sessions that review state-of-the-art media technologies, along with workshops and panel discussions with the aim of fostering innovation and participants' occupational advancement.

The event intends to discuss the most salient media issues and trends, alongside an exhibition that showcases cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and services in the media world, as well as renowned international brands and emerging startups.