France To Hand Ukraine Dozen Scalp Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France will donate to Ukraine nearly 10 more long-range Scalp missiles allowing Ukraine to deliver strikes behind the front line.

French of Sebastien Lecornu reported this in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche , Ukrinform reports.

"In order for Ukraine to be able to strike behind the front line, I signed papers on another transfer of nearly 10 Scalp missiles, as pledged to Volodymyr Zelensky by the president of our Republic," the minister said.

Lecornu added that the of Mistral missiles will go on as well.

Zelensky, Macron discuss military aid to Ukraine

"With the onset of winter, Russia's deep strikes inside Ukrainian territory will likely intensify. So we will supply Mistral missiles again, in particular to protect the war zone," he added.

Lecornu also informed that an unprecedented training program continues in the east of France, where approximately 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being trained under the leadership of French instructors and on French equipment.

France to deliver kamikaze drones to Ukraine in coming weeks

According to the minister, France should provide assistance to Ukraine on a long-term basis, as this will allow the Ukrainian authorities to explore "political decisions" once they decide to do so.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the French Ministry of Defense, Ukraine will receive Mirage fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025.