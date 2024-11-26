Blinken After G7 Meeting: Support For Ukraine Must Remain Strong

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is fighting not only for its own security, it is fighting for all countries of the Western world, so its international support must remain strong.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the G7 ministerial meeting in Italy, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The reality is this, Ukraine is fighting for us. It's not just fighting for itself. It's fighting for us," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

According to the top diplomat, the reason why so many countries have come out in support of Ukraine is that Russia's war "is not only an aggression against Ukraine and its people, it's an aggression against the very principles that are at the heart of the international system and that are necessary for trying to maintain peace and stability, the notions that are at the heart of the United Nations, charter, sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity."

In this regard, the head of American diplomacy emphasized that support for Ukraine from European countries, as well as beyond its borders, must be and remain strong, "and I hope that the United States will also pursue our efforts."

Blinken noted that he had never seen a better example of burden-sharing.

"In my 32 years of doing this, United States has made significant investments in supporting Ukraine, about $100 billion over the last two and a half years, but our partners and allies around the world have contributed more than that, close to $150 billion," the Secretary of State said.

He emphasized that these investments benefit all contributing countries.

As Ukrinform reported earlier a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven was held in Italy on Tuesday. The top diplomats expressed support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric.