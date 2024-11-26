Border Crossings Considered Critical Infrastructure, Must Not Be Blocked - Sikorski
11/26/2024 7:10:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border are part of Poland's critical infrastructure and thus must not be blocked by protesters.
This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who spoke at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Warsaw on Tuesday, answering a question from an Ukrinform correspondent.
He noted that the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for border issues, while agreeing that checkpoints and access to them "are critical infrastructure and must not be places of protests."
"We must take a detailed look at the scale of protests, the permits for which are issued by our courts," Sikorski said.
As Ukrinform reported, Polish farmers are threatening to block all crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border after December 10 if the country's government fails to meet their demands.
