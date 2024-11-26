IPL 2025 Auction: We've Got Players That We Wanted, Says DC Head Coach Badani

(MENAFN- IANS) Jeddah, Nov 26 (IANS) With the addition of 19 players at the IPL 2025 Auction, Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani is pleased with the players they have bought during the two-day extravaganza.

Delhi Capitals acquired a well-balanced mix of international and domestic players, including KL Rahul (Rs 14 crore), Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 9 crore - RTM), Harry Brook (Rs 6.25 crore), T Natarajan (Rs 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore), and Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore) on the opening day of the auction.

The Delhi-based franchise secured the services of former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (Rs 2 crore), India pacer Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore - RTM), and Sri Lanka bowler Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 75 lakh), along with domestic all-rounders Darshan Nalkande (Rs 30 lakh) and Vipraj Nigam (Rs 50 lakh) on the second day of the auction.

They went on acquired uncapped players such as South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira (Rs 75 lakh), India's Ajay Mandal (Rs 30 lakh), Mavanth Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs 30 lakh), and Madhav Tiwari (Rs40 lakh) during the final phase of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

“We've done a good job. We've got players that we wanted, and have a good Indian core. It was a complete auction for us, and we are really happy with what we have picked. In two to three months, it will be game time," Badani said.

Speaking on the make-up of the squad for the IPL 2025, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman & Co-owner, Delhi Capitals said, "This year the outcome has been really good. We were well-prepared, we did a lot of scouting, mock auctions, and we did our best. We went as per our plans, and budgets, and we are very happy with the way it went."

Meanwhile, Parth Jindal, co-owner, Delhi Capitals described the team as“balanced”.“The auction went completely to our plan. I would like to compliment the entire support staff, who worked tirelessly on devising the entire auction strategy. We have built a very balanced team, we are very happy," he added.

DC IPL 2025 Squad: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs. 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs. 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs. 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs. 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs. 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs. 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs. 40 lakh).