Korean Republic Air Force Launches Soaring Eagle Drill
Date
11/26/2024 12:28:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Republic of Korea Air Force has launched the Soaring Eagle
drill, which will involve approximately 60 aircraft, including
F-35A stealth fighters, Azernews reports.
These maneuvers are held twice a year, with the most recent ones
taking place in May. For the current exercise, about 190 military
personnel will participate, and a range of aircraft will be
involved, including F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, a KC-330 tanker
transport aircraft, and an E-737 airborne early warning and control
(AEW&C) aircraft.
The exercises began at Chungju Air Base, located 110 km south of
Seoul, and will run until November 29. The South Korean military
will conduct defensive operations across various simulated
scenarios. Notably, the newly formed Space Operations Group,
established in June, will also take part in the drills. This group
will be tasked with identifying "indications of enemy threats" from
satellite images and determining the need for Air Force action
based on that intelligence.
Soaring Eagle exercises have been held annually since 2008 and
are an essential part of South Korea's military readiness, focusing
on enhancing the operational coordination of its air and space
forces. The inclusion of the Space Operations Group highlights the
growing emphasis on space-based capabilities, particularly in a
region where space technology is becoming increasingly pivotal in
modern warfare. South Korea's strategic shift toward space
operations reflects a broader trend seen among global military
powers to integrate satellite surveillance and space defense into
their broader defense strategies.
Additionally, this exercise comes at a time of heightened
military tensions in the region, particularly concerning North
Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development. The Soaring Eagle
drills serve as a reminder of South Korea's commitment to
maintaining a strong defensive posture and readiness to respond to
any potential threats.
