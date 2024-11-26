Korean Republic Air Force Launches Soaring Eagle Drill

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea Air Force has launched the Soaring Eagle drill, which will involve approximately 60 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters, Azernews reports.

These maneuvers are held twice a year, with the most recent ones taking place in May. For the current exercise, about 190 military personnel will participate, and a range of aircraft will be involved, including F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, a KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, and an E-737 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The exercises began at Chungju Air Base, located 110 km south of Seoul, and will run until November 29. The South Korean military will conduct defensive operations across various simulated scenarios. Notably, the newly formed Space Operations Group, established in June, will also take part in the drills. This group will be tasked with identifying "indications of enemy threats" from satellite images and determining the need for Air Force action based on that intelligence.

Soaring Eagle exercises have been held annually since 2008 and are an essential part of South Korea's military readiness, focusing on enhancing the operational coordination of its air and space forces. The inclusion of the Space Operations Group highlights the growing emphasis on space-based capabilities, particularly in a region where space technology is becoming increasingly pivotal in modern warfare. South Korea's strategic shift toward space operations reflects a broader trend seen among global military powers to integrate satellite surveillance and space defense into their broader defense strategies.

Additionally, this exercise comes at a time of heightened military tensions in the region, particularly concerning North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development. The Soaring Eagle drills serve as a reminder of South Korea's commitment to maintaining a strong defensive posture and readiness to respond to any potential threats.