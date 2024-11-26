Pakistan Faces 90% Surge In Terrorism: CRSS Report Highlights Alarming Trends

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad : A recent report by the

Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) has revealed alarming statistics about the rise in across Pakistan during the third quarter of 2024.



Despite previous military operations like Zarb-e-Azb significantly curbing terrorism, the report shows a 90% surge in violent incidents compared to earlier this year. These claimed the lives of 722 individuals-including civilians, security personnel, and suspected militants-while leaving 615 others injured.

Regional Breakdown of Violence

The report highlights that 97% of these fatalities occurred in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. Balochistan, in particular, has seen a troubling trend of targeting laborers, with 38 workers, mostly from Punjab, losing their lives this year. KP witnessed a dramatic escalation in violence, with attacks primarily targeting security forces.

In November alone, a suicide bombing at the Quetta Railway Station resulted in 26 deaths and 60 injuries, underscoring the precarious security situation in the province.

Comparative Analysis: Then and Now

CRSS's data indicates that total fatalities in the first three quarters of 2024 have already surpassed the 2023 figure of 1,523, reaching 1,534 deaths. The report also underscores a 159% increase in violent incidents in Balochistan and a 77% rise in KP compared to the previous year.

Abdullah Khan, Managing Director of the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), attributed the resurgence of terrorism to several factors. Post-Zarb-e-Azb, the National Action Plan (NAP) was instrumental in reducing monthly terrorism incidents from 130 in 2014 to just 13 by 2015. However, inconsistent implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP)allowed militant networks to regroup.

The Role of Regional and Global Dynamics

The report suggests that the reorganization of militant factions, such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter groups, played a significant role in the recent surge. Abdullah Khan explained that after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, there were expectations that the Afghan Taliban would act against TTP. However, the ideological and operational ties between the groups-rooted in their shared fight against U.S. forces-resulted in the Afghan Taliban providing covert support to TTP.

Moreover, Afghanistan's intelligence agency, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), has been accused of enabling anti-Pakistan activities, further exacerbating the situation.

Public Backlash Against Military Operations

Public sentiment in KP and Balochistan has grown increasingly skeptical of military operations, with many residents expressing frustration over repeated offensives that disrupt daily life and displace communities. Protests erupted in KP districts following the announcement of Operation Azm-e-Istahkam, as residents feared a repeat of past operations that left thousands homeless without adequate compensation or rehabilitation.

Despite assurances from the government that the operation would focus on securing public safety without civilian displacement, mistrust remains high.

Government and Security Measures

The federal government has acknowledged the escalating violence, with the Ministry of Interior reporting that terrorism has claimed 3,758 lives in the past two years alone. Among these, 12 foreign nationals were killed in eight attacks targeting foreigners since 2020.

In response to the growing threat, KP's provincial government allocated PKR 140 billion in this year's budget to bolster police capabilities. It also announced bounties worth PKR 3.31 billion for the capture of terrorists. Meanwhile, military and law enforcement agencies have conducted over 13,000 intelligence-based operations in KP and Balochistan this year.

Challenges in Counter-Terrorism

Experts argue that the failure to fully implement the NAP remains a critical hurdle. Promised development projects and employment opportunities in the newly merged tribal districts-key to addressing the root causes of militancy-have yet to materialize. This neglect has fostered resentment and allowed extremist narratives to gain traction.

Additionally, the lack of coordination between federal and provincial governments has weakened counter-terrorism efforts, leaving gaps that militant groups exploit.

The Path Forward

The resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan underscores the need for a multi-pronged approach. Effective implementation of the NAP, strengthened border controls to curb cross-border militancy, and socioeconomic upliftment of marginalized regions are essential to reversing this trend.

The government must also prioritize public trust by ensuring transparency in operations and addressing grievances through dialogue and development, rather than force alone.

While the challenges are daunting, a united front involving all stakeholders-government, security forces, and the public-is essential to restoring lasting peace in the country.