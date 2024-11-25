La-Z-Boy Opens Doors, Welcomes Shoppers To New Retail Experience Store In Chicago’S Iconic Lincoln Park

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Highlights La-Z-Boy's rich heritage while embracing modern lifestyles, introducing“Urban Modern,”“La-Z-Girl,” and“Gamer” themes Embodies innovation in the retail experience of the La-Z-Boy brand, aiming to share the transformational power of comfort with a broader audience



MONROE, Mich., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the manufacture and retail of residential furniture, opens the doors to a new retail experience store in Chicago's iconic Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Innovation and comfort converge in the new space, which immediately welcomes customers and immerses them in the unparalleled transformational power of comfort that defines the La-Z-Boy lifestyle. The in-store experience highlights La-Z-Boy's rich heritage as the inventor of the world's first recliner nearly 100 years ago, while embracing modern lifestyle cues that empower shoppers to create spaces that are just right for them.

Customers can visit a Recliner Runway and interact with iconic La-Z-Boy recliners to learn more about product features or build a customized recliner using a digital touchscreen. Throughout the store, modern lifestyles are embraced with themes like“Urban Modern,”“La-Z-Girl,” and“Gamer.” Every detail reflects the company's mission to inspire relaxation and prioritize customer comfort with each interaction.

“We are committed to providing consumers with unparalleled comfort, and in this new store, that includes offering comfortable, inspiring shopping experiences that are tailored to their unique lifestyle preferences,” said Rebecca Reeder, President, Retail La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.“Our Lincoln Park store in the heart of Chicago signals innovation in our retail experience and brand, allowing us to share the transformational power of comfort with a broader audience.”































To build an experience that both celebrates the La-Z-Boy brand as well as the Chicago community, La-Z-Boy hired American design agency Hello Mercer. The team commissioned Chicago-based artist Stephen Monkemeier to create a mural that references the original La-Z-Boy logo, displayed along the exterior wall of the store. There are also numerous touches of La-Z-Boy and Chicago heritage reflected throughout the 12,600 square-foot space. A hand-painted entryway welcomes the customer and reminds them of the company's commitment to quality and comfort since its founding in 1927. Also exclusive to the store launch is the company's first candle, Heritage 1927. The candle, which embodies the smell of comfort, was designed by Joya Studio of Brooklyn, New York. In addition to nods throughout the pet-friendly store that highlight Chicago, a hero“La-Z-Dog” wall showcases the community's favorite pets.

To celebrate the opening, La-Z-Boy is offering shoppers exclusive in-store promotions and Black Friday deals. Located at 1520 N. Halsted Street, Lincoln Park, IL, 60642, the La-Z-Boy store is open Monday – Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

“Definitely make us part of your Black Friday plans,” says store manager Sarah Haines.“We look forward to meeting our Chicago neighbors and sharing our newly inspired offerings that will surely provide an upgrade and new level of comfort to your living space.”

For more information and to shop online visit .

About La-Z-Boy Incorporated:

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world – a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of 193 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and is part of a broader network of over 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com , serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit:

