Alia Bhatt Celebrates Sister Shaheen Bhatt’S Birthday With A Heartwarming Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) star Alia Bhatt is celebrating her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday. On Thursday, the took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself with her sister.

She wrote in the caption,“Happy birthday my life @shaheenb tbh everything sucks without you .. so happy you exist ! Enjoy .. give kiss as you are sitting in front of me (sic)”.

The two are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.

Earlier, the actress spoke about her sister's depression at We The Women event in Mumbai in 2019. She broke down at the event back then. She had that despite living with her for her entire life (26 years), she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading her book. She said,“I felt terrible as a sister. I didn't put myself out there enough to understand her”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia's recent film 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala of 'Monica, O My Darling' fame, tanked at the box-office. The film also starred Vedang Raina in the role of Alia's brother who gets prisoned. Alia goes on a jail break mission to save her brother from the punishment.

The film's release was preceded by significant controversies over Vasan Bala's statement about the casting process of Alia in the film, which the producer of the film, Karan Johar alleged was misconstrued. Later, Divya Khossla pointed her guns at KJo for inflating the box-office numbers of the film when the film witnessed barely any audience in the theatres.

Interestingly, Divya's 'Savi' is said to follow the same jail break story as that of Alia's 'Jigra' (the only difference being in 'Savi', the titular character played by Divya carries out prison break of her husband, and in 'Jigra', Alia takes her brother out of the prison).

While 'Savi' managed to make only Rs. 7.83 crore in two weeks of its theatrical run before it was ousted from cinemas for a more lucrative and financially rewarding 'Chandu Champion', Alia's 'Jigra' earned Rs. 4.5 crore on its opening day. Despite Divya's claims of ticket buy back on Alia's part, there's a huge gap between the collections of both the films which ride on the same subject and story arc.