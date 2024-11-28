Afghanistan seeks to enhance economic, trade relations via halal trade

(MENAFN) Afghanistan seeks to establish and enhance strong economic and trade relationships with neighboring countries, the region, and the global community by leveraging Islamic finance and halal trade, Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said on Wednesday. Speaking at the World Halal Summit in Istanbul, Azizi outlined Afghanistan's priorities, including strengthening the agricultural sector, improving infrastructure, supporting domestic industries, maintaining stability, and promoting both domestic and foreign investment.



The four-day summit, organized with Anadolu as the global communication partner, features seminars on halal-related topics to raise awareness and promote international collaboration. Azizi highlighted the summit as one of the largest trade platforms in the Islamic world, emphasizing its significance in advancing global halal trade. He noted that halal products and services cater not only to Muslims but to all of humanity, showcasing their universal appeal and growing importance.



Azizi also expressed Afghanistan's commitment to the halal industry by participating in the event with a delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and representatives from the private sector. He stressed that the world will increasingly recognize the benefits of halal trade over time, reaffirming Afghanistan's dedication to integrating halal principles into its economic strategy.



Highlighting Afghanistan's historic ties with Türkiye, Azizi encouraged local and international investors to consider Afghanistan as a safe and promising investment destination. He emphasized the nation's goal to introduce halal products to global markets, particularly strengthening economic partnerships with Türkiye, which he described as a friendly and brotherly nation sharing a long-standing cultural and social bond with Afghanistan.

