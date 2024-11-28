Research On Birth Defect Awareness & Treatment Is Must: Rajasthan Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday emphasised the importance of global research and awareness regarding birth defects and their treatment.

Addressing the sixth International on Congenital Disorders, organised as part of the "Rising Rajasthan" initiative by Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Science and Technology, he highlighted that approximately 6 per cent of children worldwide are born with congenital disorders, according to the World Organisation.

These conditions result in hundreds of thousands of deaths annually, underscoring the need for a nationwide campaign to address this issue.

During his speech, Governor Bagde stressed that "the first happiness is a healthy body" and urged people to maintain their health through practices like yoga. He emphasised that good health is fundamental to enjoying all other aspects of life.

Reflecting on Rajasthan's rapid progress, the Governor called for the state to lead in identifying and treating emerging diseases. He lauded efforts to combat polio and other illnesses while advocating for similar campaigns targeting tuberculosis (TB) and cancer. He proposed systematic registration of cancer patients to facilitate early diagnosis and effective treatment.

The Governor also underscored the need for campaigns promoting de-addiction and addressing diseases linked to modern dietary habits. He called for a multi-pronged approach to tackling these challenges.

The conference featured notable contributions from experts. Dr. Dharmendra Kumar shared insights on genetic diseases, gene therapy, and related medical advancements.

Dr. M.L. Swarnkar, the university's founder, urged the Government of India to establish a "Centre of Excellence" at the university for its work on treating rare childhood diseases.

Dr. Ashok Gupta, the seminar convener, provided an in-depth analysis of medical aspects related to congenital disorders.