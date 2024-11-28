Rich Textile Tradition Of J&K Pride Of India: L-G Manoj Sinha

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday delivered the keynote address at the“Jammu & Kashmir Textile Sourcing Fair-2024”, through virtual mode, an official said on Thursday. L-G Sinha spoke about the union territory's rich textile traditions and increasing access and export opportunities for artisans and local manufacturers.

He said the“Jammu & Kashmir Textile Sourcing Fair” is now a gathering point for buyers from India and abroad, and is making a valuable contribution to the growth and development of textile and benefiting the local artisans, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs.

"A resurgence of the textile sector is underway in Jammu & Kashmir. Over the past 50 months, this sector, while celebrating rich textile traditions of the Union Territory, has achieved impressive growth rates and we are determined to go much further with new initiatives," the Lt Governor said.

Manoj Sinha highlighted that the reform-oriented policies and programmes of the government, especially in the textile sector, are designed to provide a boost to the craft industry.

The L-G said the unique cultural and artistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir are globally competitive and invariably gifted.

Further, the government has given a major thrust to the development of necessary infrastructure, financial assistance and skill training to the artisans, he added.

"The rich textile tradition of Jammu & Kashmir is the pride of India. The intricate designs, marvelous themes and subtle shades of our textile products are truly priceless. Our artisans have shown to the world that our artistic heritage stands not only for excellence but also for sustained excellence in the field of creativity," the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, L-G Sinha called upon national and international buyers to play their crucial role in promoting the unique textile products of Jammu Kashmir and ensuring access of J&K's talented artisans to new markets.

"We have great opportunities to work together. We must build upon the tradition of our cooperation and elevate our productive partnership to a new plane," the Lt Governor told the buyers.

The Fair, organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation and Handloom Export Promotion Council, at SKUAST Kashmir, was attended by the National and International buyers, exporters and importers. It provided a platform for B2B meetings, exhibitions, and workshops, enabling participants to connect with national and international buyers, update all the stakeholders about market trends and enhance the requisite skills.