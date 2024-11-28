Odisha Govt Approves Industrial Projects Worth Around Rs 1.37 Lakh Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (IANS) The Odisha in a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting on Thursday approved 20 industrial projects with worth to the tune of Rs 1,36,622.24 crore.

"These projects, spanning across diverse sectors such as steel, chemicals, green energy, textiles, and more, are poised to generate employment for over 74,350 individuals and significantly bolster Odisha's economic growth," read a statement released by the state government on Thursday.

As per the statement, due to the strong coordination between the state and Central government, over 1.1 lakh jobs will be created through 73 industrial projects, collectively attracting investments exceeding Rs 1,80,000 crore in just six months since the formation of the new government in June 2024.

This remarkable achievement highlights the effective collaboration between the state and Central governments, showcasing the state's commitment to fostering growth and creating a thriving business ecosystem.

The swift approval and execution of these projects reflect the government's strategic approach and dedication to driving Odisha's economic transformation.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasised the state's unwavering commitment to fostering an investment-friendly ecosystem.

"Through strong cooperation between the state and Central governments, we have fostered a business-friendly environment that attracts investors to Odisha. Our focus is on creating an ecosystem that promotes inclusive growth, sustainability, and job creation. With a focus on developing a strong ecosystem and creating new opportunities, Odisha is set for remarkable growth. Utkarsh Odisha 2025 will mark the beginning of a new era, positioning Odisha as a premier investment destination," he said.

The approved projects in nine sectors including Steel, Chemicals, Aluminium, Aviation Fuel, Green Energy & Equipment, Apparel & Textiles, Power & renewable energy and Cement are strategically distributed across 10 districts of Odisha Such as, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Khurdha, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur strengthening Odisha's industrial base and driving sustained economic growth, an official said.