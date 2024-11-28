Bangladeshi National Pushed Back After Infiltration Attempt: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS): Assam thwarted the attempt of illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and pushed back one woman of the neighbouring country, Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Satir Khatun.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: "Continuing with its strict vigil on the Indo-Bangladesh border @assampolice apprehended an illegal Bangladeshi national near the International border and pushed her back across the border."

"Our forces are alert 24/7 to foil any infiltration attempt," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the two Bangladeshi nationals who were apprehended were identified as Nur Mohammed and Muhammed Khaleda Begum.

The security vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh was heightened following the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they can not enrol themselves in the voter list.

He said: "There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 a.m. and before 9 a.m. in the morning, they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they can not register themselves in the voter list.”

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm to remain double vigilant in this matter.

“We have decided to take a slew of measures against the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there might have been possibilities that a few infiltrators could not be arrested by the security personnel,” he added.

The Chief Minister asserted that people from Bangladesh come to India as poverty has climbed up in the neighbouring country after the recent unrest following the departure of Sheikh Hasina government there. He also claimed that contrary to conventional apprehension, mainly people who belong to Muslim community have been trying to cross the border and enter India illegally for the sake of jobs.