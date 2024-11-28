Centre Approves Two Tourism-Related Projects For Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 28 (IANS) The Union Finance has approved two ambitious development projects worth approximately Rs 145 crore, proposed by Rajasthan's Tourism Department, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Diya Kumari, after holding discussions with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, confirmed the approval on Thursday.

The projects include the enhancement of Amer and Nahargarh (at a cost of Rs 49.31 crore) and Rs 96.61 crore (sanction) for upgrading the Jal Mahal area.

These initiatives fall under a special capital expenditure scheme aimed at transforming key tourist destinations into world-class attractions.

Earlier, Diya Kumari had allocated Rs 100 crore in the state budget for Jaipur's walled city and had been working towards securing central approval for related projects like the ropeway system and other infrastructure at Jal Mahal and Amer-Nahargarh.

Expressing gratitude to the Finance Ministry, she highlighted the benefits of a“double-engine government".

She added that this investment would not only improve tourist facilities in Jaipur but also generate significant employment opportunities for locals.

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) has been appointed as the executing agency for these projects.

To further boost tourism, ropeway proposals for Nahargarh and Amer have also been submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Diya Kumari also met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite these approvals, an official said.

The required No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Forest Department, and Rajasthan Lake Development Authority have already been secured for the projects.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department is preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for the development of other key sites, including the Khatu Shyamji and Pushkar Corridor, to seek central funding for future projects, an official said.