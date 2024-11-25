Catalight Partners With Nabla To Reduce Practitioner Documentation Burden And Elevate Autism And I/DD Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



After a successful 6-week pilot program, Nabla's ambient AI assistant is rolling out to Catalight's clinical team of case managers, diagnostic evaluators and clinical care consultants



Catalight provides innovative, evidence-based care to patients and their families who have intellectual and developmental disabilities

Catalight clinical staff reported saving almost an hour in administrative work during the Nabla pilot program, all while promoting a more inclusive environment

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , the leading ambient AI assistant for clinicians, today announced its newest partnership with Catalight , a healthcare provider for people with developmental disabilities and their families. After a successful 6-week pilot program, Catalight is deploying Nabla's ambient AI assistant to its clinical staff consisting of case managers and consultants throughout 2024 and early 2025. The Nabla deployment will enable Catalight's clinical staff to spend more time seeing patients and delivering focused care.

Intellectual and developmental disability

(I/DD) cases have increased dramatically in recent years, with nearly 1 in 10 children having been diagnosed with I/DD in the United States. In large part due to these rising rates, there is an increasing shortage of clinicians specializing in I/DD care, compounded by a significant

proportion of clinicians experiencing moderate to severe burnout and emotional exhaustion. Beyond heavy caseloads, clinicians often point to administrative tasks as a major contributor to burnout. Estimates suggest that for every hour spent with patients, two additional hours are required for administrative work, frequently extending beyond standard clinical hours and further straining clinicians' time and energy.

Catalight is one of the nation's largest non-profit providers of autism and I/DD care. It provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy - all powered by intelligent technology. Catalight's unique care model is built on the premise that individuals and families deserve choice. Treatment options include in-person care, telehealth, parent training, social skills groups and more. Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recognized Catalight for its trailblazing clinical solutions by honoring it as a Healthy People 2030 Champion .



"Delivering meaningful client outcomes and overall well-being for the entire family is our north star," said Tracy Gayeski , Psy.D., MBA, chief health officer at Catalight. "Finding efficiencies through technology, like with our partnership with Nabla, is critical for us to reduce clinician burnout, create more access to care and drive healthcare affordability."

Upon completion of the pilot program, Catalight participants reported saving approximately 55 minutes of administrative work per day when using Nabla. Roughly 60% of participants reported that using Nabla significantly improved their ability to focus on patient interactions and reduced documentation time. Of the visits that utilized Nabla, participants rated a 4 out of 5 for both quality clinical notes and transcript ratings. Nabla was also rated a 4.59 out of 5 for being easy to use by the Catalight clinical staff.

Catalight's clinical staff utilizes Nabla's psychology notes template and its multi-speaker functionality to capture multiple people's voices, including the patient and caregiver, during in-person and telehealth appointments. To support non-English-speaking patients and caregivers, Catalight also employs multiple Nabla language versions , most notably the Spanish language version. Providers handling bilingual encounters, including Spanglish, can take advantage of Nabla's automatic language detection feature, which effortlessly recognizes and adapts to language shifts in real-time. The ambient AI assistant comprehends the encounter, generates detailed clinical notes in English, and provides patient instructions in the family's preferred language, ensuring they can take home a clear, understandable summary. As a non-profit committed to value-based care, keeping healthcare costs in check is a priority for Catalight. Nabla enables the reduction of indirect care costs while increasing available funds to deliver direct patient care. Looking ahead, Catalight is planning to fully integrate Nabla into its EHR system, Sparkle, for a seamless user experience. Nabla and Catalight are working closely together to build customized note templates to better meet the needs of I/DD care, such as occupational therapy session notes and physician consult notes.

In addition, incorporating Nabla into the Catalight workplace presented an opportunity to enhance productivity and inclusivity for employees with neurodivergence, learning differences and physical challenges. Nabla's assisted note-taking capabilities streamline the process, allowing all team members to capture and organize information efficiently. The adoption of Nabla empowers Catalight's diverse workforce to contribute effectively – supporting a more inclusive environment where every employee can flourish.

"Catalight is an autism/IDD pioneer, delivering care to patients and families who need high-quality personalized care," said Alex LeBrun , co-founder and CEO of Nabla. "Partnerships like these demonstrate Nabla's impact beyond simply saving time on administrative tasks – giving patients more time with their care teams and equipping clinicians with the tools they need to focus on their patients' wellbeing."

About Nabla

Nabla is the leading ambient AI assistant, reducing practitioner stress and improving patient care. Nabla produces AI-generated clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties. Powered by proprietary LLMs, fine-tuned to the medical field, Nabla's capabilities include AI-enabled medical coding identification and smooth EHR integrations.

The company's leadership includes: Alex Lebrun (CEO), with over two decades of experience building AI products, and whose companies have been acquired by Nuance (VirtuOz) and Facebook (Wit); Delphine Groll (COO) and Martin Raison (CTO). Ed Lee, MD, MPH, who was previously CIO at The Permanente Federation, recently joined Nabla as Chief Medical Officer. He heads Nabla's Clinical Advisory Board, formed by 20+ seasoned clinical leaders.

On the technological side, the company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and former Apple executive, among others.

Nabla has raised a total of $49M, its most recent fundraising being a $30M series B led by global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation. For more information, please visit: .

