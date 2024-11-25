Consolidated Water Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water and plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share for the first quarter of 2025.

The cash dividend is payable on January 31, 2025 to of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit .

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact



Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor & Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

