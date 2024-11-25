Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver Max Verstappen Wins Fourth Consecutive F1 Drivers' World Championship

TOKYO, Nov 25, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Max Verstappen, driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing, for which Honda is a team partner, clinched his fourth consecutive F1 drivers' world championship on Sunday, November 23 local time in the Las Vegas Grand Prix(1), the 22nd round of the 2024 FIA*2 Formula One (F1) World Championship.



For this season, as a team partner, Honda has been providing technical support and cooperating in marketing activities with Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB. As part of the technical support, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) is manufacturing and supplying all power unit (PU) components except for the ESS*3 to Red Bull Powertrains*4 and supporting the operations of the PUs throughout the season.

(1) Official event name: Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024*2 Fédération Internationale de lʼAutomobile.*3 Energy Storage System, the battery system that stores recovered electric energy.*4 A Red Bull Group company that produces F1 power units. For the current version of the PUs, PBPT is responsible for producing and operating the ESS.

Comment of Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)

“Max, congratulations on your fourth consecutive Drivers' Championship! It has been five years since your first victory with the Honda power unit at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix. On top of your 'fast' and 'strong' driver capability, you have certainly added“toughness” that turns critical situations into opportunities. The remarkable achievement of winning former race at the São Paulo Grand Prix from the 17th grid truly endorses your development. Honda and HRC are proud to be able to support your fourth consecutive title, and HRC will continue to be dedicated to providing support to you, Max, and both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team while aiming at even greater heights in the future.”

Max Verstappen