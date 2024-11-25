In Zaporizhzhia, Shahed Drones Hit Infrastructure Facility, Leaving Teen Injured
11/25/2024 2:12:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones damaged an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, where a 16-year-old was injured in the attack.
That's according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, as of now, a child is known to have been injured. This is a 16-year-old girl," he wrote.
Medics are providing assistance to the teenager.
Earlier, Fedorov reported that the Russians were massively attacking Zaporizhzhia with Shahed kamikaze drones, noting that an infrastructure facility was hit.
Illustrative photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA
