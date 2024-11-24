عربي


Al-Kaabi Meets South Africa's Minister Of Electricity And Energy

11/24/2024 2:04:19 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi met in Doha on Sunday Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and South Africa and means to enhance them.

