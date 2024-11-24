Al-Kaabi Meets South Africa's Minister Of Electricity And Energy

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the of State for Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi met in Doha on Sunday Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and South Africa and means to enhance them.

