Al-Kaabi Meets South Africa's Minister Of Electricity And Energy
Date
11/24/2024 2:04:19 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi met in Doha on Sunday Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and co-operation between Qatar and South Africa and means to enhance them.
MENAFN24112024000067011011ID1108920271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.