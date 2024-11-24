Zionist Israel Hit Beirut With New Strikes As Weekend Death Toll Reaches 29

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 25 (NNN-NNA) – Brutal Israel launched multiple waves of on Beirut and its southern suburbs last night, following earlier strikes that killed at least 29 people and wounded 66 others in the Lebanese capital.

The Israeli Zionist military said, its warplanes conducted“intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah command centres” in Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting areas including Haret Hreik, Burj Barajneh, and Hadath. Local television station, al-Jadeed, reported 12 airstrikes within half an hour.

Footage shared on social showed massive black smoke clouds rising above Beirut's southern suburbs, following yesterday's strikes, which came after the Israeli regime army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, warned residents on social media to evacuate several buildings in the area.

The strikes followed Saturday's deadly attack on an eight-story residential building in Beirut's Basta Fawka neighbourhood. While the Israeli regime's media reported the strike targeted a prominent Hezbollah official, Lebanese lawmaker and Hezbollah member, Amin Sherri, denied any military or civilian party figures were in the building.

In response to the airstrikes, Hezbollah announced, it had destroyed five Israeli Merkava tanks in southern Lebanon, yesterday, using guided missiles. The group also claimed to have launched attacks on multiple locations in northern Israel, including Kerem ben Zimra and Kfar Blum.

Since Sept 23, this year, the barbaric Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon, in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Zionist Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early Oct.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said yesterday that, the Zionist Israeli airstrikes have killed 3,754 people and injured 15,626 others, since the conflict began on Oct 8, last year.– NNN-NNA

