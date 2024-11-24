UAE president, Indonesian counterpart oversee announcement of multiple deals, MOUs

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto oversaw the announcement of multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding on Saturday. These agreements aim to enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors of the two nations, fostering deeper bilateral ties. The announcements were part of the Indonesian president's state visit to the UAE, as reported by the Emirates News Agency.



The agreements span a wide range of sectors, including technology, renewable energy, health, culture, and tourism. They also cover critical areas like mining, infrastructure, government development and modernization, investments, international shipping, and other fields. The cooperation underscores both nations' commitment to advancing mutual economic growth and strengthening strategic partnerships.



The ceremony, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, marked a significant moment in UAE-Indonesia relations. It showcased the intent to build a more diversified and sustainable partnership. Notably, the focus on renewable energy and technological innovation reflects shared priorities in addressing global challenges while driving national development goals.



During the event, the memoranda and agreements were exchanged by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Su Kiyono, Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs. Their participation highlighted the high-level engagement and dedication of both governments to achieving the outlined objectives.

MENAFN24112024000045015839ID1108919321