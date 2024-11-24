Romanian Presidential Election: Exit Polls Predict Second Round

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The incumbent Prime Minister, leader of the Social Party, Marcel Ciolacu, and the candidate of the Liberal Conservative Reform Party“Union for the Salvation of Romania”, Elena Lasconi, are in the second round of the Romanian presidential election.

According to Ukrinform, Romania Journal reports this with reference to exit polls.

According to a poll conducted by Avangarde-CIRA, Ciolacu receives 25% and Lasconi -18% of the vote. The difference between second and fifth place is only 4%.

Another exit poll, CURS, cites the same figures for the support of the two leaders. At the same time, according to its data, the difference between the second and fifth places is 5%.

The biggest surprise in both exit polls was independent candidate Calin Georgescu. He ranks third with 16%. At the same time, his rating has risen sharply in recent weeks. Georgescu ran a strong campaign on TikTok, where many of his videos went viral.

The second round of the presidential election in Romania will be held on December 8.

As Ukrinform reported, the first round of the presidential election took place in Romania on November 24. It was attended by 14 candidates.