Passenger Plane From Russia Catches Fire In Turkey
Date
11/24/2024 7:11:24 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane caught fire after landing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Turkish media resource Takvim .
The plane of the Russian airline Azimut arrived from Sochi. A few minutes after landing, its engine was engulfed in flames and thick smoke.
It is noted that emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.
As a result, 79 passengers were evacuated, and no one was injured.
Read also:
Zelensky on MH17 crash: Russian responsibility for it is inevitable
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As reported, in early October, a World War II-era bomb detonate at the airport in the Japanese city of Miyazaki, causing more than 80 flights to be canceled.
Photo for illustration purposes
MENAFN24112024000193011044ID1108920718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.