Passenger Plane From Russia Catches Fire In Turkey

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane caught fire after landing at Antalya Airport in southern Turkey.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Turkish resource Takvim .

The plane of the Russian airline Azimut arrived from Sochi. A few minutes after landing, its engine was engulfed in flames and thick smoke.

It is noted that emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

As a result, 79 were evacuated, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo for illustration purposes