Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Three Palestinians In West Bank

11/24/2024 7:19:04 PM

QNA

Ramallah: The Israeli Occupation forces on Sunday detained three Palestinians in the central occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinians and impounded their vehicle after storming the town of Bitunya, west of Ramallah Governorate. A third Palestinian was detained as the occupying forces continued to storm the town of Al-Mughayer, northeast of the governorate. Additionally, nine other individuals were detained and later released.

Towns, cities, and camps in the West Bank are daily subjected to Israeli incursions, followed by clashes and arrests, in addition to the firing of live and rubber bullets, along with toxic tear gas canisters, at Palestinian youths.

Since October 2023, the frequency of these operations has intensified, coinciding with the unprecedented and relentless offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The Peninsula

