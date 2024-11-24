Kaczynski's Party Names Its Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, has become an independent candidate for the presidency of Poland with the support of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party of Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Nawrocki's candidacy was announced during the civil congress“Future Poland” held in Krakow, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As PiS leader Kaczynski noted during the congress, Polish society is tired of the confrontation between the largest parties, and therefore an independent candidate is the most expected candidate for the country by Poles. With this in mind, his political party decided to support an independent and non-partisan candidate during the elections .

“I am ready to represent all Poles,” Nawrocki emphasized in his speech.

He emphasized that he is ready to become president of Poland and take care of its interests both at home and abroad.

Nawrocki, a 41-year-old nonpartisan historian, has been the head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance since 2021. He graduated from the Institute of History at the University of Gdańsk, and later worked for many years at the Gdańsk branch of the IPN. After that, before being appointed head of the Institute of National Remembrance, he was director of the World War II Museum in Gdansk.

The day before, Donald Tusk's Civic Coalition named its presidential candidate, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.

As reported, the presidential campaign in Poland will start on January 8 , and the elections will be held in May.

The new president of Poland will take office on August 6, 2025.

Photo: Mikołaj Bujak / IPN