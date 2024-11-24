In Sevastopol, Russians Occupied Recreation Center, Set Up Firing Points There

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a unit of the Russian military has been deployed at one of the recreation centers and firing points have been set up.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel.

“In Sevastopol , a unit of the Russian military of up to a company size has been deployed at the Mokrousov recreation center,” the message says.

It is noted that firing points are set up on the territory of the recreation center, and patrols are walking along the beach.

In addition, speedboats were spotted at the base and near the shore.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian reconnaissance ship was spotted in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol near the pier in the Oil Harbor .

