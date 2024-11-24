Russia Concerned About Economic Cost Of Continuing To Wage War In Ukraine ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian authorities remain concerned about the economic costs of continuing the war in Ukraine, particularly in compensating Russian soldiers.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a new report , according to Ukrinform.

ISW analysts indicated that the Russian Defense submitted a draft law on November 22 that would oblige Russian to return their one-time payments from signing Russian military contracts if the soldiers commit a "gross disciplinary offense" or evade military duties.

"The Russian MoD likely intends for this draft law to incentivize better discipline among Russian military personnel, particularly as Russian military personnel continue to publicly complain about the Russian military command's poor treatment of Russian soldiers," ISW said.

Russia may conduct more test launches of ballistic missiles in coming days – ISW

The report also notes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has recently indicated that he is concerned about Russia's long term economic stability, including by decreasing payments due to Russian soldiers injured on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin officials are not currently discussing a second round of mobilization and that Russia is currently recruiting sufficient numbers of contract volunteer personnel.

Other Russian authorities continue efforts to incentivize further contract volunteer recruitment, ISW said.

Putin signed a law on November 23 allowing Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine to write off loans up to 10 million rubles (about $95,869) if Russian courts initiate debt collection proceedings before December 1, 2024, likely to incentivize Russians with existing debt to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, ISW experts said.

Photo: Getty Images