Iraq declares 2 rockets attacked Ain al-Asad air base housing US forces

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, which houses US and coalition forces, was attacked with 2 rockets, according to the Iraqi military. The strike resulted in injuries to several US soldiers, as reported by US media sources citing official statements. The Iraqi Joint Operations Command revealed that the rockets were fired from a vehicle in the Haditha district of Anbar province, and eight additional rockets were found prepared for launch.



In response to the attack, the Iraqi military condemned actions that threaten its military bases, missions, or international coalition advisors. The government has vowed to hold those responsible accountable and prevent further escalation of tensions.



Following the incident, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin communicated with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reaffirming the US's commitment to defending Israel against threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned militias. Austin described the attack on the Al-Asad air base as a dangerous escalation of regional tensions.



The situation has been further inflamed by the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, following the swearing-in of Iran's new president. While Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for Haniyeh's death, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement, adding to the already heightened regional tensions.

