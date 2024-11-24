Somalia's parliament approves election reforms, moving to universal suffrage

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Somalia's parliament approved a bill to amend the election system, transitioning from a clan-based structure to universal suffrage after many decades. The new law, which introduces a one-person-one-vote system, replaces the current complex indirect electoral method. It passed with 169 lawmakers voting in favor, two against, and one abstaining.



Somalia's existing electoral system involves clan delegates choosing members of the national parliament, who then elect the president.



The amended system will allow for a direct presidential election, with the next presidential race set for 2026.



The amendments also establish a multi-party system, with three political parties allowed to participate. Although the changes faced opposition from Puntland and Juba states, as well as former presidents, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected by lawmakers in 2022, confirmed in late October that political parties had agreed on the framework for universal suffrage.

